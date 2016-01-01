ISSN: 0162-3257 (Print) 1573-3432 (Online)

The Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders is the leading peer-reviewed, scholarly periodical focusing on all aspects of autism spectrum disorders and related developmental disabilities. Published monthly, JADD is committed to advancing the understanding of autism, including potential causes and prevalence (e.g., genetic, immunological, environmental); diagnosis advancements; and effective clinical care, education, and treatment for all individuals. Studies of diagnostic reliability and validity, psychotherapeutic and psychopharmacological treatment efficacy, and mental health services effectiveness are encouraged. JADD also seeks to promote the well-being of children and families by publishing scholarly papers on such subjects as health policy, legislation, advocacy, culture and society, and service provision as they pertain to the mental health of children and families. Review articles are solicited in targeted areas of special interest; book and media reviews provide targeted updates on important new materials; and the Ask the Editor column serves as a forum for addressing timely questions of relevance to JADD’s broad readership.