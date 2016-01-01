Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders
The Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders is the leading peer-reviewed, scholarly periodical focusing on all aspects of autism spectrum disorders and related developmental disabilities. Published monthly, JADD is committed to advancing the understanding of autism, including potential causes and prevalence (e.g., genetic, immunological, environmental); diagnosis advancements; and effective clinical care, education, and treatment for all individuals. Studies of diagnostic reliability and validity, psychotherapeutic and psychopharmacological treatment efficacy, and mental health services effectiveness are encouraged. JADD also seeks to promote the well-being of children and families by publishing scholarly papers on such subjects as health policy, legislation, advocacy, culture and society, and service provision as they pertain to the mental health of children and families. Review articles are solicited in targeted areas of special interest; book and media reviews provide targeted updates on important new materials; and the Ask the Editor column serves as a forum for addressing timely questions of relevance to JADD’s broad readership.
Original Paper
The Occupational Transition Process to Upper Secondary School, Further Education and/or Work in Sweden: As Described by Young Adults with Asperger Syndrome and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
Vedrana Bolic Baric, Helena Hemmingsson… (December 2016)
Original Paper
Predictors of Treatment Effectiveness for Youth with ASD and Comorbid Anxiety Disorders: It all Depends on the Family?
F. J. A. van Steensel, V. M. Zegers… (December 2016)
S.I. : Anxiety in Autism Spectrum Disorders
Autistic Traits and Symptoms of Social Anxiety are Differentially Related to Attention to Others’ Eyes in Social Anxiety Disorder
Johan Lundin Kleberg, Jens Högström… (December 2016)
- Impact Factor 3.493
- Available 1971 - 2016
- Volumes 46
- Issues 288
- Articles 4,984
- Open Access 214 Articles
- Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders
- Volume 1 / 1971 - Volume 46 / 2016
- 0162-3257
- 1573-3432
- Springer US
-
-
-
|Previous Title
|Print ISSN
|Online ISSN
|Journal of autism and childhood schizophrenia
|0021-9185
|1573-3432
