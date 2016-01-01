Fibre Chemistry
Fibre Chemistry publishes original research and review articles in the field of man-made fibre production and application. The journal offers scientific and technical articles on the following aspects: chemistry, technology, machinery and economics of man-made production; the initial monomers and polymers; the properties of man-made fibres and their processing in various industry branches (textiles, rubber, composites, etc).
Fibre Chemistry is a translation of the Russian journal Khimicheskie Volokna.
The Russian Volume Year is published in English from April. All articles are peer-reviewed.
Porous Heat Insulation from Carbon Materials
Ya. O. Perminov, A. A. Lysenko, E. S. Sveshnikova, O. V. Astashkina (September 2016)
Paper Materials Based on Heat Resistant and Flame Resistant Fiber
I. O. Tsybuk, S. V. Burinskii, A. A. Lysenko (September 2016)
Biorefining of Wood
E. L. Akim (September 2016)
- Impact Factor 0.214
- Available 1969 - 2016
- Volumes 48
- Issues 285
- Articles 6,478
- Fibre Chemistry
- Volume 1 / 1969 - Volume 48 / 2016
- 0015-0541
- 1573-8493
- Springer US
