Cellulose

ISSN: 0969-0239 (Print) 1572-882X (Online)

Cellulose is an international journal devoted to the dissemination of research and scientific and technological progress in the field of cellulose and related naturally occurring polymers. The journal is concerned with the pure and applied science of cellulose and related materials, and also with the development of relevant new technologies. This includes the chemistry, biochemistry, physics and materials science of cellulose and its sources, including wood and other biomass resources, and their derivatives. Coverage extends to the conversion of these polymers and resources into manufactured goods, such as pulp, paper, textiles, and manufactured as well natural fibers, and to the chemistry of materials used in their processing. Cellulose publishes review articles, research papers, and technical notes.

  Original Paper

    Original Paper

    Structural optimisation of a multifunctional water- and oil-repellent, antibacterial, and flame-retardant sol–gel coating on cellulose fibres

    Jelena Vasiljević, Milena Zorko, Danaja Štular, Brigita Tomšič, Ivan Jerman (January 2017)

    

  2. Original Paper

    Drying of a cellulose II gel: effect of physical modification and redispersibility in water

    Marco Beaumont, Jakob König, Martina Opietnik, Antje Potthast, Thomas Rosenau (January 2017)

    

  Original Paper

    Original Paper

    Eco-friendly fabrication of antibacterial cotton fibers by the cooperative self-assembly of hyperbranched poly(amidoamine)- and hyperbranched poly(amine-ester)-functionalized silver nanoparticles

    Sijun Xu, Feng Zhang, Lirong Yao, Chunhong Zhu, Hideaki Morikawa, Yuyue Chen (January 2017)

    
