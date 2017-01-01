Providing researchers with access to millions of scientific documents from journals, books, series, protocols and reference works.
Featured Journal
Journal of Materials Science Featured Book
Encyclopedia of Social Network Analysis and Mining
Published 2017 New books and journals are available every day.
Journal of Materials Science Featured Book
Encyclopedia of Social Network Analysis and Mining
Published 2017 New books and journals are available every day.
Featured Journals
-
Journal
Journal of Population Economics
-
Journal
Journal of Intensive Care
-
Journal
Journal of Geographical Sciences
-
Featured Books
-
Reference Work
Encyclopedia of Evolutionary Psychological Science
Todd K. Shackelford… (2017)
-
Reference Work
Encyclopedia of Feeding and Eating Disorders
Tracey Wade (2017)
-
Reference Work
The New Palgrave Dictionary of Economics
(2017)
-
Reference Work
The Wetland Book
C. Max Finlayson, G. Randy Milton… (2017)
Browse by discipline
- Architecture & Design
- Astronomy
- Biomedical Sciences
- Business & Management
- Chemistry
- Computer Science
- Earth Sciences & Geography
- Economics
- Education & Language
- Energy
- Engineering
- Environmental Sciences
- Food Science & Nutrition
- Law
- Life Sciences
- Materials
- Mathematics
- Medicine
- Philosophy
- Physics
- Psychology
- Public Health
- Social Sciences
- Statistics
Browse 10,361,694 resources